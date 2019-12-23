Kim Clijsters To Play Volvo Car Open In Charleston As Part Of Sensational Comeback Attempt

Former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters will compete in the 2020 Volvo Car Open, April 4 – 12 on Daniel Island in Charleston, SC. The 2020 tournament will mark her Volvo Car Open debut. Clijsters is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion and a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion. She retired from tennis in 2012 and will be making her comeback next season. She joins fellow Grand Slam champions Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, Sloane Stephens and Garbiñe Muguruza in the 2020 Volvo Car Open player field.



With the entry of Simona Halep and Kim Clijsters in the 2020 Volvo Car Open field, every Grand Slam champion since the tournament moved to Charleston in 2001 has played Charleston.



“It’s hard to believe that I’ve never played in Charleston,” said Clijsters. “I’m excited to visit the city and get to play the famous green courts. I can’t wait to see everyone courtside in April!”



The 36-year-old Belgian is returning to tennis because of the love of the game. She holds 41 career WTA titles – the third highest total among active players, behind Serena Williams (72 titles) and Venus Williams (49 titles).



Clijsters made her tennis debut in 1997 and rose to prominence in 1999 when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon as a qualifier in her first Grand Slam at just 16 years old. She reached her first Grand Slam final at the 2001 French Open and went on to become World No. 1 in 2003. She captured her first Grand Slam title in 2005 at the US Open.



Clijsters retired from tennis in 2007 to start a family, but returned to the sport in 2009. She won the 2009 and 2010 US Open titles and the 2011 Australian Open title. With her Australian Open win, she once again became the World No. 1 player, for the first time since 2006.



“Kim entering Charleston for the first time brings our prestigious and historic roster of players full circle,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager. “As a member of the Tennis Hall of Fame, an Olympian, a wife and mother of three, welcoming Kim to the Volvo Car Open is incredibly special. A beautiful mover with very clean and precise strokes, Kim is a joy to watch on court… what a gift to our fans!”



“My biggest motivator has been the personal challenge involved – both physically and mentally, I want to test myself again,” said Clijsters. “With so many inspirational athletes and moms competing, I can’t wait to get back on the match court and see what’s possible after having three children.”



The Volvo Car Open will celebrate its 20th year in Charleston in 2020. The tournament relocated to Charleston from Hilton Head Island, where it was held from 1973 – 2000.



The nine-day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America. The event attracts an average of 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players to Charleston every year.



Patrons have the option to choose from individual tickets, ticket packages and travel packages. Ticket prices range from $25 for an individual session to $540 for an all-inclusive weeklong package with complimentary access into a private hospitality suite. The Volvo Car Open also offers packages that include premium seats, ticket savings and membership into the tournament’s Ace Club.



For more information on the tournament and ticket options, visit volvocaropen.com or call 843.856.7900.





About the Volvo Car Open:

The Volvo Car Open is North America’s largest women’s-only tennis tournament. The event, formerly known as the Family Circle Cup, moved to Charleston, S.C., in 2001 from Hilton Head Island, S.C., and will celebrate its 48th tournament in 2020. The Volvo Car Open welcomes more than 90,000 spectators each year. The tournament features a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. In conjunction with Tennis Channel and WTA Media, the Volvo Car Open is showcased from the first ball struck in main draw competition to the last ball played in finals, throughout the U.S. and 174 international partners. The tournament receives more than 100 hours of tennis coverage; live from Charleston, broadcast across the globe to millions of fans. The tournament is operated by Charleston Tennis, LLC. For more information on the Volvo Car Open, visit http://www.VolvoCarOpen.com, call (843) 856-7900, email info@volvocaropen.com, Facebook (Volvo Car Open), Twitter (@VolvoCarOpen) or Instagram (VolvoCarOpen).

Kim Clijsters

Kim Clijsters

Like this: Like Loading...